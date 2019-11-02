IOTW (IOTW) One Day Volume Tops $217,012.00

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. IOTW has a total market capitalization of $97,559.00 and approximately $217,012.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTW token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and BitMart. During the last week, IOTW has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTW Token Profile

IOTW (IOTW) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. The official website for IOTW is iotw.io. The official message board for IOTW is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7. IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official.

Buying and Selling IOTW

IOTW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTW using one of the exchanges listed above.

