iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL) Trading Down 0.7%

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.11 and last traded at $85.58, 51 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (BATS:DTYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

