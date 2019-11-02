IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stake Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 819,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $26,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.71 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $32.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

