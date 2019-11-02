Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

IRWD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 2,677,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,552. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $2,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

