iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.96

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 8026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $415,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

