iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $307.95.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.