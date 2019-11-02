iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGIB. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 254,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 57,157 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. 511,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $58.46.

