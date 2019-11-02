iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Reduced by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

