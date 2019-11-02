iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.26% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $958,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,194,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,117. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

