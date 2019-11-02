iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $103.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

