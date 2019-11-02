iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

