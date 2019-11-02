Itron (ITRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.80-3.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In other Itron news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $2,287,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

