James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 19,702 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 1,609,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,749,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after buying an additional 1,223,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,783,000 after buying an additional 990,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 958,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 921,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.03. 3,281,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,150. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

