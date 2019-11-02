James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 449,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 351,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,285,000 after purchasing an additional 187,521 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 218,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 114,838 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,106. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

