James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 323,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,666,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 243,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,028 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

