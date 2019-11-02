James Investment Research Inc. Sells 410 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in United Continental by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in United Continental by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,072 shares of company stock worth $273,416. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.