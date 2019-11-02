Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 677,442 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 227,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,753.2% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 322,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,820. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

