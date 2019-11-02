Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

