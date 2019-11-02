Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14,728.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after buying an additional 1,121,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $135,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $62,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.08. 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,930. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

