Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 284 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

