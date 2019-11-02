Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $165.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.20.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

