JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.94 ($32.49).

DEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €24.66 ($28.67) on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.09.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

