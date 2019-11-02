Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.43 ($6.31) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.57 ($5.32).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

