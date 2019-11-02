Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.50 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INGA. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.12 ($14.10).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

