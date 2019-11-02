Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $162.98 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

