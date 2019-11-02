Jefferies Financial Group Trims EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $120.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.69.

EXAS stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 2,323,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,686. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

