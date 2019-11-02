Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €28.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.46 ($33.09).

JEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €27.00 ($31.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.84 and a 200-day moving average of €26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

