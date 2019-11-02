JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,096 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 245,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $109.71.

