JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 444,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,713. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

