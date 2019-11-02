JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. 6,669,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

