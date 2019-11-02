JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $73.14.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

