JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 91,632 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,931. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

