John A. Utz Sells 2,000 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASB opened at $20.62 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

