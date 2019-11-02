Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

