Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $349.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.