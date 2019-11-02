Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $349.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.