Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. 3,090,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

