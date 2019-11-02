Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $66.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $66,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $306.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,128,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.88 and its 200-day moving average is $292.93. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $304.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

