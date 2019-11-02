Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $382,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.39. 835,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $126.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

