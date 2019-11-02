Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 84,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.