Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNCE. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 64,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.49. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.