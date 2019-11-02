JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €176.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €184.26 ($214.26).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €172.70 ($200.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.80. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 1 year high of €176.30 ($205.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

