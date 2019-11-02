JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.43 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.57 ($5.32).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.