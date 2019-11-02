JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €58.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.40 ($67.91) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.80 ($86.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.88 ($67.30).

Shares of FRA:FRE traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €47.78 ($55.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,608,851 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.04.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

