JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $138.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.02.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,579,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,034. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

