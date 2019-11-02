JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $237.00

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02), with a volume of 3716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $180.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.96.

Get JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.