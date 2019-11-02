JSECOIN Price Tops $0.0002 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. JSECOIN has a market cap of $106,589.00 and $6.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JSECOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, JSECOIN has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.01433850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00117541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JSECOIN

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog. JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com.

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

