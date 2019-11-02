Julia Wilson Buys 13 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.07 ($193.48).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.11 ($194.84).

On Friday, August 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($198.48).

III opened at GBX 1,129 ($14.75) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a one year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,189 ($15.54). The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,015.29.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.