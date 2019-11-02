JW-A (NASDAQ:JW-A) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of JW-A (NASDAQ:JW-A) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.87, 1,384 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92.

JW-A Company Profile (NASDAQ:JW-A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

