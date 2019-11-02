Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Issues Earnings Results

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLDO. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.